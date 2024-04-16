Open Menu

DC Visits Special Education Rehabilitation Complex Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind visited the Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Complex and Vocational Technical Institute Nawabshah here on Tuesday. During his visit he met the special children and also checked the attendance of teachers and staff on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner distributed school dress, shoes and water coolers to the special children. On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind said that special children and persons deserve our special attention so that they can be made useful members of the society. He further said that all possible measures are being taken by the Sindh government for the welfare of special people.

Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the in-charge of the centre said that 100% attendance should be ensured in the institution while better education of special children.

Special attention should be given to training so that they can play a positive role in society in the future. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various sections and classes and the staff room.

Regional Director Ghulam Murtaza Chanar gave detailed information to the Deputy Commissioner about the provision of other facilities including education to special children and individuals. Director Complex Murad Khan Jamali, Deputy Director Adnan Ahmed Mehr, Vice Principal Sarfaraz Ahmed Shar and others were present on this occasion.

