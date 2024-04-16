DC Visits Special Education Rehabilitation Complex Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind visited the Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Complex and Vocational Technical Institute Nawabshah here on Tuesday. During his visit he met the special children and also checked the attendance of teachers and staff on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner distributed school dress, shoes and water coolers to the special children. On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind said that special children and persons deserve our special attention so that they can be made useful members of the society. He further said that all possible measures are being taken by the Sindh government for the welfare of special people.
Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the in-charge of the centre said that 100% attendance should be ensured in the institution while better education of special children.
Special attention should be given to training so that they can play a positive role in society in the future. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various sections and classes and the staff room.
Regional Director Ghulam Murtaza Chanar gave detailed information to the Deputy Commissioner about the provision of other facilities including education to special children and individuals. Director Complex Murad Khan Jamali, Deputy Director Adnan Ahmed Mehr, Vice Principal Sarfaraz Ahmed Shar and others were present on this occasion.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Matric exam papers scheduled for April 18-20 in Chitral canceled5 minutes ago
-
07 hotels seal over selling bread on high prices in Muzaffargarh5 minutes ago
-
789 cops take A list examination for promotion5 minutes ago
-
PR extends Rehman Baba Express stopover at Mirpur Mathelo Station5 minutes ago
-
More rains-wind/thunderstorm forecast15 minutes ago
-
Kundi urges opposition alliance to prioritize dialogue over reservations15 minutes ago
-
Peshawar MEI completes 45 years, imparts education to students15 minutes ago
-
Magistrates active to enforce prices of Roti, Naan15 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal commercialization to continue: FDA15 minutes ago
-
Tank police committed to safeguarding life, property: DPO25 minutes ago
-
Minister promises uniform cleaning mechanism for entire Punjab25 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust to set up an eye hospital in Haveli Lakha35 minutes ago