DC visits Taluka Hospital, reviews health facilities, corona vaccine process

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday visited Taluka hospital Qazi Ahmed and inspected the health facilities and process of Coronavirus vaccination at the hospital.

Later talking to media persons, he said that the Sindh government had upgraded Rural Health Center Qazi Ahmed to Taluka Hospital.

He said that work in hospitals would soon start to provide better health facilities to the general public of the area.

The DC said that the number of Coronavirus positive cases in the district had soared to 6%, which was a state of anxiety.

He appealed the public to strictly adhere to Coronavirus SOPs and get more vaccine to defeat the pandemic.

Later, the DC visited the Public Health Drainage Scheme and said that provision of municipal service in Qazi Ahmed was a big challenge specially disposal of sewage water that was a difficult task.

Regarding Drainage disposal system at Qazi Ahmed, the DC directed the Department of Public Health to ensure proper disposal of sewage from town and also form a comprehensive scheme that resolved the issue for the next 20 years. Former Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi Unar, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Dadan Khan Lashari, Mukhtiarkar Sakrand, Town Officer and other officials were present on the occasion.