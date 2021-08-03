UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Taluka Hospital, Reviews Health Facilities, Corona Vaccine Process

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:24 AM

DC visits Taluka Hospital, reviews health facilities, corona vaccine process

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday visited Taluka hospital Qazi Ahmed and inspected the health facilities and process of Coronavirus vaccination at the hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday visited Taluka hospital Qazi Ahmed and inspected the health facilities and process of Coronavirus vaccination at the hospital.

Later talking to media persons, he said that the Sindh government had upgraded Rural Health Center Qazi Ahmed to Taluka Hospital.

He said that work in hospitals would soon start to provide better health facilities to the general public of the area.

The DC said that the number of Coronavirus positive cases in the district had soared to 6%, which was a state of anxiety.

He appealed the public to strictly adhere to Coronavirus SOPs and get more vaccine to defeat the pandemic.

Later, the DC visited the Public Health Drainage Scheme and said that provision of municipal service in Qazi Ahmed was a big challenge specially disposal of sewage water that was a difficult task.

Regarding Drainage disposal system at Qazi Ahmed, the DC directed the Department of Public Health to ensure proper disposal of sewage from town and also form a comprehensive scheme that resolved the issue for the next 20 years. Former Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi Unar, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Dadan Khan Lashari, Mukhtiarkar Sakrand, Town Officer and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Water Sakrand Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

41 minutes ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

1 hour ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

2 minutes ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

12 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.