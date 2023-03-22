UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Flour Distribution Points

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday visited various flour distribution points and reviewed the matters pertaining to the distribution of free flour to deserving people under the Ramazan package

Assistant Commissioner(AC) Fazl-ur-Rahman, AC Sardar Mohsin Nisar, and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan were also present.

He went to all the points established for the distribution of free flour at Model Bazar, Eid Gah, Dring Stadium, Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school Bahawalpur, Government College of Technology, Commercial Area, Dera Bakha, Khanqah Sharif, and other places.

He reviewed the issues in that regard.

He said that the distribution of free flour should be done in a proper manner and the relevant staffers should perform their duties with devotion. He said that more counters should be established at the points.

He said that the ACs of all tehsils should monitor the distribution process on a daily basis.

He said that eight new distributions were added in Bahawalpur City to facilitate a maximum number of people.

