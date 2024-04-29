DC visits vegetable market

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Monday visited vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and checked the auction of various commodities.

On this occasion, he said the district administration had made a comprehensive plan to ensure provision of fruit and vegetables controlled rates and in this connection, the auction process was being monitored minutely by keeping demand and supply in view.

He directed market committee for keeping an eye on business activities in the market and said that immediate action should be taken against elements involved in creating artificial shortage of daily use commodities through hoarding.