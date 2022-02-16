DC visits vegetable market, reviews bidding process

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad on Wednesday visited fruit & vegetable market Sadr Jhang Road and reviewed the bidding process of various commodities.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Ghulam Mustafa Jatt and officers of market committee were also present on the occasion.

The DC went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits.

He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of bidding to discourage unfair increase in wholesale prices.

He also inquired about terms and conditions of the bidding and said that unjustified price hike would not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control the prices of daily use items.

Therefore, regular visit of vegetables markets would be conducted in the morning as well as afternoon.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediately after the bidding and asked the Price Control Magistrates to implement the rates in true spirit.

He asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of different items and said that special measures should be taken for the supply in case of shortage of any item.

He went to farmer platform and checked the facilities and the record of "Mandi App".

He also checked cleanliness in the vegetable market and directed the Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to make necessary arrangementsfor improving cleanliness in the market. He also checked the security arrangementson the occasion.