DC warns zero tolerance for negligence in up-coming polio vaccination drive

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Jehangir Azam Wazir Thursday warned that there would be zero tolerance for any negligence in up-coming polio vaccination campaign and directed Health Department to administer vaccine to each and every vulnerable child.

Addressing a sensitization workshop here at DHQ complex, the Deputy Commissioner said that being frontline workers, the area in charge officers and UPEC chairmen should come forward to save children from crippling polio disease.

He asked the authorities of Health Department to ensure coverage of children in forty houses in the radius of a place where a kid could not be administered with oral polio vaccine due to refusal by his parents or guardian.

The DC said that making polio eradication campaigns a success had become a matter of life and death for the district administration and other concerned organizations. He announced that the vaccination staff and officials involved in polio eradication would be rewarded with appreciation certificates and cash prizes on showing better results while warned stern action over negligence.

The meeting was attended by Anti Polio Area In-charge Officers and Chairmen of Union Council Polio Eradication Committees' (UPEC). Additional Assistant Commissioner Sajad Hussain and officials of Health Department and partner organizations were also present on the occasion.