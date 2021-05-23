DCO checks validity of food items in Rohri Railway station

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Following the directives by Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Sukkur, the Divisional Commercial Officers Sukkur Hameedullah Lashari on Sunday visited Rohri Station.

He checked the validity of food items on the stalls.

He directed the electrical staff to make better arrangements for fans and lights on ventilation rooms, ventilation areas and platforms during hot weather.

Lashari said that the railway staff should extend full cooperation to the passengers. Special instructions were given to the staff regarding the beauty of civil works and vending stalls.