UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCQB Refers Seven Cases Of Quacks To Drug Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

DCQB refers seven cases of quacks to drug court

District Quality Control Board (DCQB) referred seven cases of quacks to drug court, here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :District Quality Control board (DCQB) referred seven cases of quacks to drug court, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a total of 24 cases were presented before District Quality Control Board, which was comprised of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ikraam Malik, Secretary Board Robeena Taaj and Drug Inspectors of district Khanewal.

The Board issued warning to 11 cases. However, the fate of another six cases would be decided in the upcoming meeting of Quality Control Board. While seven cases referred to drug court.

The additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Ikraam Malik stated that nobody would be allowed to sell medicines without licence. Those, playing havoc with people's lives would be dealt with iron hands. He directed drug inspectors to take action against sellers of substandard medicines without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Khanewal Court

Recent Stories

UAE continuing pivotal role in supporting women: S ..

5 minutes ago

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

20 minutes ago

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

20 minutes ago

US 'Getting Close' to Reaching Deal With Russia on ..

5 minutes ago

US Ready to Deploy Missiles in Europe to Deter Rus ..

5 minutes ago

Gwadar emerging an important industrial city of fu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.