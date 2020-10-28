DCQB refers seven cases of quacks to drug court

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :District Quality Control board (DCQB) referred seven cases of quacks to drug court, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a total of 24 cases were presented before District Quality Control Board, which was comprised of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ikraam Malik, Secretary Board Robeena Taaj and Drug Inspectors of district Khanewal.

The Board issued warning to 11 cases. However, the fate of another six cases would be decided in the upcoming meeting of Quality Control Board. While seven cases referred to drug court.

The additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Ikraam Malik stated that nobody would be allowed to sell medicines without licence. Those, playing havoc with people's lives would be dealt with iron hands. He directed drug inspectors to take action against sellers of substandard medicines without any discrimination.