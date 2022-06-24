DCs directed to ensure 100% target of COVID-19 vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division to ensure 100% target of coronavirus vaccination in the respective districts.

Presiding over a meeting held here while keeping in view the increase in coronavirus cases here on Friday, he further directed imposition of ban on the entry of unvaccinated people in bus stations and other public places and confiscation of all kinds of addiction type tablets and arrest of those selling them.

The Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber districts attended the meeting and presented quarterly reports of their respective districts.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners were also directed for uninterrupted continuation of the anti-dengue campaign and completion of all arrangements in this regard for September and October of the current Calendar year.

The Deputy Commissioners were further directed to conduct visits to health centers, educational institutions and other offices through Assistant Commissioners (ACs) on a daily basis and review services provided to the people.

The Deputy Commissioners should further take urgent steps for complaints received through Pakistan Citizens' Portal and removal of all illegal speed breakers from all districts of the division, closure of all illegal crush plants and awarding of punishments to their owners.

They were further directed to monitor the performance of patwaris and hold open courts for people on a weekly basis, sealing of illegal medical stores and special campaigns against quacks.

Similarly, district administration along with Halal food Authority and other concerned agencies should also carry joint crackdown on adulteration mafia on profiteers and submit a report on daily based performance through DSR to the Commissioner Office.