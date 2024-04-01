DCs directed to visit RBISE examination centers to check arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division to visit examination centers made by Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) and inspect the arrangements.

Presiding over a meeting held here regarding the board exams, the Commissioner said that providing conducive environment to the students and ensuring transparency of examination process should be prime responsibility of the administration.

The arrangements at the examination centers should be reviewed and the working of the supervising staff should also be checked, he instructed the DCs.

The examinations are the main means to test the ability of the students, Aamir Khattak said adding, the district administration should fully support the education boards in conducting transparent examinations.

In case any irregularity is reported anywhere, immediate action should be taken and a FIR should also be lodged against the rules violators, he directed.

Every student should enter the exam room with the confidence that no one else could steal the fruits of his hard work through dishonesty, he said.

Engr. Aamir Khattak said that cheating and interference by unauthorized persons would not be tolerated in the examination centers.

DC Chakwal had registered an FIR against the staff concerned of Government Boys High school Nurpur Kahar Chakwal, found involved in the irregularity, the Commissioner said.

FIR was registered against Khalid Latif Shah Clerk, Supervisor Kamran Naeem, Superintendent Hasan Imran and RI Muhammad Irfan, who allowed the students to use unfair means in the examination, he added.

All possible steps should be taken to rid the examination centers of cheating mafia, Engr. Aamir Khattak ordered.