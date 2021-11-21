DCs given special powers to deal with smog: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that special powers have been delegated to the deputy commissioners (DCs) to monitor the measures taken to deal with the smog issue.

In a media statement, he said smog had been declared a calamity in Punjab for safeguarding human lives.

Buzdar ordered for strictly implementing the ban on burning tyres in factories and waste of crops as well, adding that the Environment Protection Department, administration and agencies concerned should ensure complete implementation of the plan evolved to deal with the smog issue.

He also ordered for initiating legal action against industries, vehicles and brick-kilns which were polluting environment and remain alert to cope with the situation. He also ordered for launching an effective awareness campaign in this regard.

The chief minister said that violation of the ban on burning of garbage would not be tolerated. He said that a smog monitoring cell was being constituted at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), which was monitoring the situation 24/7 and 5 anti-smog squads had been constituted in Lahore and the scope of anti-smog squads would be extended.