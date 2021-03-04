DDWP approves IT projects worth Rs 4.80 bln

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui here on Thursday chaired meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) and approved seven projects worth Rs 4.80 billion.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about IT and Telecom related projects.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Ministry of Planning, Development and Finance Division.

Approved projects will pave the way for the fulfillment of the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan Vision, said a news release.

Under the projects, as many as 22,000 youth will be trained and 5,000 of them will be provided jobs.

The secretary said timely completion and transparency in all the projects will be ensured.

An amount of Rs 1580 million will be spent for Diamer Bhasha Dam site and providing networking to surrounding population.

While, Rs 298 million will be spent on construction of 15 Kanal Technical Training Center in Gilgit and Baltistan.

Whereas, Rs 6 million will be spent for setting up a National Testing Center for 5 G testing technology. The meeting also approved Rs 1944 million for cyber security project.

An amount of Rs 367 million has been approved for National Freelance Training Program.