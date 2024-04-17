Open Menu

Dealer Arrested For Supplying Drugs To Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Gujjar Khan police Wednesday apprehended a notorious drug Dealer, Ali Asghar alias Baga.

The arrest came following operation aimed at curbing the supply of drugs to educational institutions.

During the operation, the police recovered more than 2 kg of drugs from his possession, confirming suspicions of his involvement in the illicit trade.

A police spokesman confirmed the arrest, highlighting the seriousness of the offense as drugs were being supplied to schools and colleges.

A case has been registered against the accused, and investigations are underway to uncover further details about his network and illegal activities.

SP, Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the Gujjar Khan police for their swift action and assured that the accused would be presented before the court with concrete evidence to ensure appropriate punishment.

The SP made it clear that efforts would be continued to eradicate drug trafficking, affirming that such operations would be conducted without any discrimination.

