Death Anniversary Of Nasir Kazmi Observed

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The death anniversary of the pioneer of modern urdu ghazal Nasir Kazmi being observed on Saturday.

Born in Ambala, India, he began his education at Muslim High school Ambala but had to discontinue his studies due to the partition unrest.

He worked in Welfare Department for some time and then in the Agriculture Department.

Nasir Kazmi worked in Welfare Department for some time and then in the Agriculture Department.

 

He remained associated with Radio Pakistan. During his radio career, Nasir Kazmi wrote sketches of classical Urdu poets Mir Taqi Mir, Nazir, Wali, Insha and so on, which became very popular.

His first poetry collection was 'Barg-e-Nay'. Afterwards, his two more collections 'Dewaan' and 'Pahli Barish' were published. 'Khawab-e-Nishat' is a collection of his poems.

Besides being a poet, he was also a good prose writer.

He also wrote a drama series 'Sur Ki Chhaya'.

Nasir Kazmi was died on this day in 1972 in Lahore and buried in Mominpura graveyard.

