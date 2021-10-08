UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Pashto Movie' Legendary Star Badar Munir On Oct.11

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The eleventh death anniversary of the legendary Pashto movie star Badar Munir will be observed on Monday (October 11, 2021).

According to a press release issued here on Friday, his fans have finalized arrangements for his death anniversary throughout the country.

Badar Munir was born in Shahgram village of district Swat in 1945 and died on October 11, 2008.

The late legendary Lollywood star started his debut with the maiden Pashto movie 'Yousaf Khan Sher Bano' in 1970 had performed in over 750 movies mostly in Pashto language.

