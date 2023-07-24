Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Qudrat Ullah Shahab Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Death anniversary of Qudrat Ullah Shahab observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The 37th death anniversary of eminent urdu writer and civil servant Qudrat Ullah Shahab observed on July 24 (Monday).

According to private news channel, Qudrat Ullah Shahab was born in Gilgit on February 26, 1920.

He is best known for his autobiography "Shahab Nama".

He also contributed in English and Urdu languages for contemporary newspapers and magazines of Pakistan Writers Guild. He died on this day in 1986 in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Died Gilgit Baltistan February July Best

Recent Stories

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

16 minutes ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

41 minutes ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

60 minutes ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

1 hour ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

12 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

13 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

15 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

15 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan