Death anniversary of Qudrat Ullah Shahab observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The 37th death anniversary of eminent urdu writer and civil servant Qudrat Ullah Shahab observed on July 24 (Monday).

According to private news channel, Qudrat Ullah Shahab was born in Gilgit on February 26, 1920.

He is best known for his autobiography "Shahab Nama".

He also contributed in English and Urdu languages for contemporary newspapers and magazines of Pakistan Writers Guild. He died on this day in 1986 in Islamabad.