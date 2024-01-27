Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of the renowned Sarangi Nawaz Ustad Allah Rakha Khan was observed on Saturday. Ustad Allah Rakha Khan was born in 1932 in the village of Muzaffar in Sialkot. In his childhood, he moved to Amritsar, where he learned sarangi from his father, Ustad Lal Din.

Ustad Allah Rakha Khan got the honor of playing the sarangi in the presence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He came to Pakistan in 1948 and remained associated with Radio Pakistan till 1992. The Government of Pakistan awarded Ustad Allah Rakha Khan the Presidential Medal for Good Performance in 1994. He died on January 27, 2015.

