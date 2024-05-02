Open Menu

One Killed, 20 Injured In Landmine Blasts In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM

One killed, 20 injured in landmine blasts in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) One person was killed while 20 were injured in two landmine explosions that took place on Thursday in the Thakadarnadi area of Dhakki, Balochistan.

According to the private news channel, several people were injured as a result of the first explosion.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police team reached the accident site and cordoned off the area.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) police, the first explosion occurred when a coal truck passed by the landmine, after the first blast, the second blast occurred when people gathered on the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

The police have started an investigation to identify the responsible.

