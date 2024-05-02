CDA Accelerates Efforts To Address Water Shortage Ahead Of Summer
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Water Management Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its efforts on several projects to mitigate water shortages in the Federal capital before the onset of the summer season.
“The authority has instructed the relevant departments to expedite all repair and maintenance work, addressing issues such as leakages and replacing old and rotted pipes at the Simly Water Filtration Plant and Main Distribution Line,” an official told APP.
He said that timely repairs and maintenance by the Water Supply Wing had not only saved eight lakh gallons of water per day but also improved water pressure in the pipelines.
Similarly, addressing complaints related to leakages from old and deteriorated pipes in water supply lines across different sectors of the federal capital would enhance water availability for the residents, he said.
The official said that water levels in dams like Khanpur Dam had decreased over time due to insufficient rainfall in the federal capital. Consequently, the Water Supply Department was working tirelessly around the clock to bridge the water shortage gap before the summer season, ensuring adequate water supply to citizens, he added.
To a question, the official said the authority was going to install four new tube wells in Sector F-10, F-11, G-10, and G-11 to further facilitate the residents.
The initiative aimed to address potential water shortages reserves in Khanpur Dam decline, he added.
He said the tender had already been published in various newspapers to expedite measures aimed at controlling water shortages before the arrival of the summer season.
\395
Recent Stories
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in foreign countries18 seconds ago
-
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS5 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 20247 minutes ago
-
U.S. Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass Leads Delegation to Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
One killed, 20 injured in landmine blasts in Balochistan11 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 654 meters on gas theft11 minutes ago
-
Two injured in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Abacus consulting delegation calls on Shaza Fatima31 minutes ago
-
Kalash Chilam Josh festival to kick off from May 1331 minutes ago
-
Parents persuaded to end boycott of anti-polio campign in Khyber41 minutes ago
-
Chairman Sukkur Board visits various exam centres41 minutes ago
-
HEC announces Moroccan scholarships for students51 minutes ago