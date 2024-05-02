Open Menu

Kalash Chilam Josh Festival To Kick Off From May 13

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Kalash Chilam Josh festival to kick off from May 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The five-day famous Chilam Josh, a religious festival of Kalash Valley, would begin on May 13 in district Chitral, wherein male and female populations of both Rambor and Berar valleys would participate.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority had issued necessary instructions to the relevant officials for the provision of facilities for domestic and foreign tourists who would attend the festival.

"The tourism department has decided to organize the festival in a grand manner this year," said the spokesman of the department.

"On the first day, Kalashis renovate their houses and other places while on May 14, Kalashi women celebrate the ritual of serving milk," he added.

"On May 15, traditional dances are arranged to welcome the newborns babies," he said.

Similarly, the cultural dances and other traditional rituals were performed on May 16 while the Joshi festival fair would culminate in the Barrier Valley on May 17, the last day of the festival.

The Chilam Josh festival attracts global attention every year, and local and foreign tourists flock here to witness the colors of this festival.

For the facilitation of the tourists, the provincial Tourism Authority had decided to open camping pods in Kalash Valley besides deploying Tourism Police for security duty during the festival days.

"The tourists can access the required information from Tourism Helpline 1422 before visiting Chitral," the spokesperson said.

 "The tourists’ facility centers at Derapar and Chitral Lower would remain open during the festival," he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Male Chitral May Women From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

2 minutes ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

2 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

5 hours ago
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

15 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

19 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

19 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

20 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan