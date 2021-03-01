Death anniversary of Sardar Arif Nakai observed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The death anniversary of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Muhammad Arif Nakai, the father of Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai and Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Member of Provincial Assembly was observed at native town Wan Aadhan, Pattoki on Monday.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the ceremony to mark the death anniversary.

Talking to the media, Provincial Minister for Communications and Works, Sardar Asif Nakai said that he was doing fair politics for public service and would take forward the political, social and public mission of his late father.

He said the mission of Nakai family was to serve the masses which would be continued in future as well.