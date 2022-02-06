Death of Lata Mangeshkar loss for subcontinent: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that with the death of Lata Mangeshkarthe subcontinent had lost one of the truly great singers the world had known.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world."