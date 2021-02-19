(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :PPP Senator Islamuddin Shaikh MNA Noman islam Shaikh and MNA Dr Mahreen Bhutto on Friday have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Najma Shah, a daughter of ex Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

In their separate condolence messages, they expressed their deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.