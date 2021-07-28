UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 10 In Transformer Blast

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:17 PM

Death toll rises to 10 in transformer blast

The death toll in an electricity transformer blast incident rose to 10 on Wednesday as two more injured persons breathed their last in Karachi's private hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll in an electricity transformer blast incident rose to 10 on Wednesday as two more injured persons breathed their last in Karachi's private hospital.

Faisal Qureshi, a Hesco employee and Sharam Ansari were admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after they had been shifted from LU hospital soon after the transformer blast incident happened in Latifabad unit 8 on the second day of Eid-ul- Azha.

They were laid to rest here at a local graveyard after offering funeral prayer on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

