UrduPoint.com

Declamation Contests Vital For Sensitizing Youth About Sanctity Of Constitution: MNA Asiya

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Declamation Subcommittee in lieu of golden jubilee celebration of the Constitution held in Parliament House under Convenership of MNA Asiya Azeem on Wednesday.

The subcommittee meeting deliberated upon finalizing the declamation contests at federal, provincial, private and religious institutions across the country.

MNA Asiya Azeem said spreading awareness especially in the young generation regarding sanctity and sacredness of the Constitution was vital for following it in letter and spirit.

She also stressed on the need that such kinds of declamation contests would continue throughout the year and should be part and parcel emphasizing to maintain meritocracy in bilingual declamation contests across the country.

The subcommittee meeting was attended by Director General of Federal Directorate of Education, Secretary Schools education Punjab and Balochistan, Representatives of Federal board Islamabad and President of Federation of All Pakistan private institutions.

