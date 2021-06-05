UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Ministry To Brief NA, Senate Bodies On "Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad" At GHQ By End June

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Defence Ministry to brief NA, Senate bodies on

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Friday was briefed by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence that the Ministry would give a comprehensive briefing to the National Assembly and Senate Standing Committees on "Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad" at General Headquarters by the end of this month or first week of July, 2021.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence was held in the Constitution Room of Parliament House, under the Chairmanship MNA Amjid Ali Khan.

The NA body had expressed its displeasure on absence of Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its meeting.

The Committee observed that in the previous meeting, the Ministry of Interior was directed to submit a report on the issues of Cyber Crime after collection of information from the Federal Ministries and the Provincial Departments which was still awaited.

The Committee also observed that there was a lack of coordination between all the Departments regarding Cyber Crimes and other issues at the Federal and Provincial levels.

The Committee once again directed that the Secretary of Interior Ministry should ensure his presence in the next meeting to brief the Committee on the Cyber Crime issues at the Federal and Provincial level after having a meeting with the FIA, PTA, NACTA and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

On the issue of General Sales Tax Shares of the Cantonments from the Provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, the Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convenership of MNA Jamil Ahmed Khan, with three other Members, MNAs Rubina Irfan, Aftab Shahban Mirani and Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Senate Balochistan Interior Ministry Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Parliament Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency July All From

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

7 minutes ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

7 minutes ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

7 minutes ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

18 minutes ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.