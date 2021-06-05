Defence Ministry To Brief NA, Senate Bodies On "Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad" At GHQ By End June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Friday was briefed by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence that the Ministry would give a comprehensive briefing to the National Assembly and Senate Standing Committees on "Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad" at General Headquarters by the end of this month or first week of July, 2021.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence was held in the Constitution Room of Parliament House, under the Chairmanship MNA Amjid Ali Khan.

The NA body had expressed its displeasure on absence of Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its meeting.

The Committee observed that in the previous meeting, the Ministry of Interior was directed to submit a report on the issues of Cyber Crime after collection of information from the Federal Ministries and the Provincial Departments which was still awaited.

The Committee also observed that there was a lack of coordination between all the Departments regarding Cyber Crimes and other issues at the Federal and Provincial levels.

The Committee once again directed that the Secretary of Interior Ministry should ensure his presence in the next meeting to brief the Committee on the Cyber Crime issues at the Federal and Provincial level after having a meeting with the FIA, PTA, NACTA and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

On the issue of General Sales Tax Shares of the Cantonments from the Provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, the Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convenership of MNA Jamil Ahmed Khan, with three other Members, MNAs Rubina Irfan, Aftab Shahban Mirani and Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi.