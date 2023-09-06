Defense Day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Defence Day was observed here on Wednesday with national zeal and zest.

The day was dawn with special prayers in mosques for the departed souls of martyrs of the armed forces who defended the country.

The people also visited main graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and laid floral wreaths in addition to showering rose petals on the graves of the Shuhda of Pak Forces.

They also offered Fateha for departed souls of martyrs.

The main ceremony was arranged at Divisional Model College where Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed unfurled the national flag.

She also addressed the function and said that Pak forces had made Pakistan invincible after defeating the enemy.

She said that the entire nation saluted the unprecedented sacrifices of Pak Army and urged the students to concentrate on their study so that they could serve the nation in a befitting manner.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan, DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal and others were also present.

Meanwhile, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) also organized a seminar on "Allama Iqbal Thoughts & Pakistan's Defence" to mark the day.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwer Muhammad Dilshad addressed the seminar as chief guest while UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and others were also present.

Separately, a similar function was arranged by Anjuman Islamia Faisalabad at main graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad where the speakers paid rich tributes to sacrifices of martyrs.

Later, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) also organized a rally.

Registrar GCUF Dr Hadayat Rasool led the rally while Principal Government Community College Dr Naeem Iqbal, Controller Examinations Raja Shahid Javaid, Director Undergraduate Department Dr Ghulam Murtaza, In charge Students Affairs Department Dr Nadeem Sohail, Public Relations Officer Zeeshan Ahmad Khan, Chairman Estate Care Dr Nadeem Sabir and others were also present.

The Government Crescent Model Boys Higher Secondary school and Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School Peoples' Colony also arranged separate ceremonies to mark the day.

They organized speech declamations and painting contests whereas students also presented tableaus and national songs to pay tributes to the martyrs.

District sports Department in collaboration with Kung Fu Association also arranged a martial arts show at D-Ground Park People's Colony in which Chairman Kung Fu Association Fahad Kaleem Rana, Sadar Luqman Khan, Organizing Secretary Muhammad Ishtiaq and others were also present.