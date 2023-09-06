Open Menu

Defense Day Observed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Defense Day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Defence Day was observed here on Wednesday with national zeal and zest.

The day was dawn with special prayers in mosques for the departed souls of martyrs of the armed forces who defended the country.

The people also visited main graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and laid floral wreaths in addition to showering rose petals on the graves of the Shuhda of Pak Forces.

They also offered Fateha for departed souls of martyrs.

The main ceremony was arranged at Divisional Model College where Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed unfurled the national flag.

She also addressed the function and said that Pak forces had made Pakistan invincible after defeating the enemy.

She said that the entire nation saluted the unprecedented sacrifices of Pak Army and urged the students to concentrate on their study so that they could serve the nation in a befitting manner.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan, DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal and others were also present.

Meanwhile, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) also organized a seminar on "Allama Iqbal Thoughts & Pakistan's Defence" to mark the day.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwer Muhammad Dilshad addressed the seminar as chief guest while UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and others were also present.

Separately, a similar function was arranged by Anjuman Islamia Faisalabad at main graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad where the speakers paid rich tributes to sacrifices of martyrs.

Later, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) also organized a rally.

Registrar GCUF Dr Hadayat Rasool led the rally while Principal Government Community College Dr Naeem Iqbal, Controller Examinations Raja Shahid Javaid, Director Undergraduate Department Dr Ghulam Murtaza, In charge Students Affairs Department Dr Nadeem Sohail, Public Relations Officer Zeeshan Ahmad Khan, Chairman Estate Care Dr Nadeem Sabir and others were also present.

The Government Crescent Model Boys Higher Secondary school and Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School Peoples' Colony also arranged separate ceremonies to mark the day.

They organized speech declamations and painting contests whereas students also presented tableaus and national songs to pay tributes to the martyrs.

District sports Department in collaboration with Kung Fu Association also arranged a martial arts show at D-Ground Park People's Colony in which Chairman Kung Fu Association Fahad Kaleem Rana, Sadar Luqman Khan, Organizing Secretary Muhammad Ishtiaq and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Army Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Anjuman GCUF Government University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Defence Day

Recent Stories

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

34 minutes ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

38 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

38 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

2 hours ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

3 hours ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorith ..

Vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorithm Technologies at vivo 2023 Im ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan