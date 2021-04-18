ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the incumbent government believed in talks and any defunct organization could not blackmail the ruling party.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the government would continue discussion for resolving issues.

Expressing his dismay over the negative agenda of the defunct organization, he said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), had taken action against the workers of defunct organization who attacked on a police station of Nawan Kot.

He said action was taken to recover abducted police men from the mob. "No one would be allowed to challenge writ of the government, " he said.

Commenting on Jehangir Tareen's role in the party, he said Jehangir Tareen was still party member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

About accountability process, Chaudhry Fawad said the national institution for accountability was working independently and without discrimination.

The federal minister said Aleem Khan and Babar Awan who were the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had faced accountability courts. Appreciating the unbiased role of Imran Khan for religion, he said Imran Khan had raised voice for Muslim Ummah at all international fora.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true lover of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him. Replying to a question about corona virus, he said the third layer was more lethal than the previous two. He urged upon the people to adopt standard operating procedures to protect themselves and their families from the effects of the virus.