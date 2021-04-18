UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defunct Organization Can't Blackmail Ruling Party: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Defunct organization can't blackmail ruling party: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the incumbent government believed in talks and any defunct organization could not blackmail the ruling party.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the government would continue discussion for resolving issues.

Expressing his dismay over the negative agenda of the defunct organization, he said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), had taken action against the workers of defunct organization who attacked on a police station of Nawan Kot.

He said action was taken to recover abducted police men from the mob. "No one would be allowed to challenge writ of the government, " he said.

Commenting on Jehangir Tareen's role in the party, he said Jehangir Tareen was still party member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

About accountability process, Chaudhry Fawad said the national institution for accountability was working independently and without discrimination.

The federal minister said Aleem Khan and Babar Awan who were the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had faced accountability courts. Appreciating the unbiased role of Imran Khan for religion, he said Imran Khan had raised voice for Muslim Ummah at all international fora.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true lover of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him. Replying to a question about corona virus, he said the third layer was more lethal than the previous two. He urged upon the people to adopt standard operating procedures to protect themselves and their families from the effects of the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Babar Awan Police Station Sunday Muslim TV All From Government Love

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

3 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

3 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.