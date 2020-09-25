UrduPoint.com
Delegation From Civil Services Academy Alumni Lahore Calls On IGP

Delegation from Civil Services Academy Alumni Lahore calls on IGP

A delegation from the Civil Services Academy (CSA) Alumni Lahore called on IG Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office here on Thursday

Javed Nisar Syed, Patron-in-Chief CSA Alumni, and Medi Bank trust, Rao Tehseen, former patron-in-chief, Hamdan Nazir, general secretary and Qaratul Ain Haider, secretary coordination, were in the delegation.

The delegation invited the IG Punjab to participate in the next meeting of the executive body.

During the meeting, matters of welfare of officers, connectivity, programmes along with other issues were discussed.

Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Training Dr Suleiman Sultan Rana and others were also present.

Later, the souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and the CSA Alumnidelegation.

