Delegation led by secretary transport calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation led by Provincial Secretary Transport Saleh Muhammad Baloch called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday here at Governor House.

The delegation was comprised of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Abbas, Director General Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Salahuddin Noorzai, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rohana Gull Kakar, Balochistan Bus Association's president Haji Nasrullah Kakar, Haji Amir Muhammad Yasinzai and Haji Abdul Ghaffar.

In view of the increasing population, traffic issues and transport system came under discussion during the meeting.