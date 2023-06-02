UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Punjab Bar Council Calls On Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of lawyers from the Punjab Bar Council on Friday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The delegation led by Basharat Ullah khan (Vice Chairman of Punjab Bar Council) and Tahir Shabbir Chaudhry (Chairman Executive Committee of Punjab Bar Council) along with members of the Punjab Bar Council discussed issues of mutual interests and the matters regarding grants in aid.

The minister shared his views regarding the importance of Bar Councils stating that the Bar Councils were an integral part of our legal justice system.

The delegation informed the minister about various issues faced by the Bar and the minister assured his utmost support to address these issues.

The minister expressed that it was important to have a liaison between Government and Bars and that there should not be a disconnection which was why the Lawyers Protection Act had great importance.

The participants of the meeting hailed the efforts of the Law Minister for the passage of the Lawyer's Protection Act which was a long-standing demand of lawyers across Pakistan.

