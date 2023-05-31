Delegation of Social Welfare department visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Punjab Welfare and Baitul Maal trainee officers visited the Safe City Authority here on Wednesday.

During their visit, they were briefed about various departments of the authority by Operations Commander SP Muhammad Asim Jasra and DSP Coordination Riaz Shahid.

The officers were briefed regarding the operational and monitoring center, 15 emergency call center, and PUCAR 15 center etc.

The officers participating in the delegation expressed their views about Safe City projects for security and traffic management. They were impressed by the impressive infrastructure and working environment of the Safe City initiative.

Recognizing the significance of the collaboration between the two institutions, commemorativeshields were exchanged as a symbol of mutual appreciation and gratitude.