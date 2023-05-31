UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Social Welfare Department Visits PSCA

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Delegation of Social Welfare department visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Punjab Welfare and Baitul Maal trainee officers visited the Safe City Authority here on Wednesday.

During their visit, they were briefed about various departments of the authority by Operations Commander SP Muhammad Asim Jasra and DSP Coordination Riaz Shahid.

The officers were briefed regarding the operational and monitoring center, 15 emergency call center, and PUCAR 15 center etc.

The officers participating in the delegation expressed their views about Safe City projects for security and traffic management. They were impressed by the impressive infrastructure and working environment of the Safe City initiative.

Recognizing the significance of the collaboration between the two institutions, commemorativeshields were exchanged as a symbol of mutual appreciation and gratitude.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Traffic

Recent Stories

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal o ..

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal or Golden Visa lyny wali Pakist ..

20 minutes ago
 MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

1 hour ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

3 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

4 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.