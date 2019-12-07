UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Standing Committee On Petroleum Calls On Chief Minister Balochistan

Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal on Friday said the provincial government had introduced a comprehensive mineral plan in which mineral reserves along with miners protection was ensured.

He expressed these views while taking to a delegation of Standing Committee on Petroleum led by its Chairman Senator Mohsin Aziz. The other members included Senator Taj Afridi, Senator Shamim Afridi and Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi who called on him at CM office, said a press release issued here.

Balochistan's mineral resources, oil and gas projects were discussed in the meeting.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan informed the delegation about natural resources' development and measures of provincial government in that regard.

The committee members told the chief minister that the members along with chairman visited coalmine places, PMDC and private sectors to review available facilities there on Thursday.

Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum, Senator Mohsin Aziz said there was lack of facilities for coal miners, saying PMDC would be directed to provide basic facilities including health, education and training to miners.

The chief minister assured the committee that private coal miners would be directed to take steps for welfare of miners while measures would be taken to improve the infrastructure in mining areas.

