Delegation Of Under-training Sindh Police DSPs Calls On CCPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

A delegation of 33 under-training Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) from the Sindh Police Department, currently undergoing a specialised training course, on Saturday visited the office of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana

Led by DIG Muhammad Nauman Siddiqui, the delegation was joined by SSP (Dolphin) Zohaib Ranjha and other Lahore police officers.

During the meeting, SSP (Discipline) Imran Kishwar provided the delegation with an overview of the organisational structure of the Lahore police.

They were also briefed on various aspects, including professional training, performance evaluation, crime prevention strategies, and overall responsibilities of the Lahore police.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed his appreciation for the Lahore police's numerous sacrifices in safeguarding the lives and property of the public.

Emphasizing the importance of capable and dedicated officers, the CCPO urged under-training officers to showcase their skills and commitment to public service, contributing effectively to the establishment of a secure society.

He emphasised that honesty, hard work, competence, and responsibility are the true assets of the police department. He also advised the delegation not to compromise on merit.

The delegation appreciated the professionalism of the Lahore police adding that they are leaving Lahore with pleasant memories.

Later, CCPO Lahore presented a souvenir to the delegation head as a token of remembrance.

