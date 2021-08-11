Delegations of lawyers, party workers meet Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Delegations of lawyers, party workers and people from different walks of life met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Circuit House Bahawalpur and apprised him about their problems.

The CM assured to resolve public issues, adding that the Punjab government was committed to resolve the problems of the legal fraternity, said a handout issued here.

The government was assisting the bar councils by providing necessary financial assistance to them, he maintained. "I have a close association with the legal community as I have been a lawyer myself," he mentioned.

The CM announced to strengthen the party across the province, adding that the workers' proposals were important for the government as they were the asset of the party.