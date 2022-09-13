UrduPoint.com

Democracy Collective Wisdom Of Nation: Pervaiz Ashraf

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Democracy collective wisdom of nation: Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday said that democracy was the collective wisdom of the nation and its respect depended on the democratic system as a whole.

Addressing a seminar organized by the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) in collaboration with Aurat Foundation at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), the NA speaker said that democracy in Pakistan was young and needed time to mature like its western counterparts.

Pervaiz said that before 1970, the population of Pakistan was 100 million and out of those, only 40,000 people in East Pakistan and 40,000 people in West Pakistan were allowed to vote on behalf of their communities. Hence, only 80,000 people voted to bring in the representatives of that entire population (100 mln).

The seminar included representation from all the major political parties as well as participation from the disabled and the transgender community. It also included civil society organizations, women political workers, academia and media, said a news release.

The welcoming remarks of WPC Secretary Dr Shahida Rehmani said that no democracy could work without the meaningful role of women.

Furthermore, she thanked the NA speaker for always supporting the WPC platform in raising voices for women and being a staunch advocate of women's empowerment.

She also thanked representatives of persons with disabilities (PWDs), minorities and transgender community for joining the event.

She reiterated that the integration of every marginalized group showed the presence of inclusive democracy in a country.

They were an important fragment of the Pakistani society, she said.

Executive Director of Aurat Foundation Naeem Mirza said that from 2008-13 women legislators were very active in the parliament and this showed through their work since most of the legislation regarding women's rights was done during this period.

Senator Kishoo Bai said that the majority should not be afraid of a tiny minority and allow them to live freely in Pakistan.

She stressed the need for supporting minority rights as it benefited the society at large. She also thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with whose support she was in the senate.

Senate Sana Jamali told a harrowing tale of the damage that the recent floods wreaked in her native province.

She said that rainfall was ongoing for 18 consecutive days and that Balochistan usually received only 10 mm of rain. However, during the recent floods, it received a massive 240 mm of rain which had caused havoc in Balochistan.

Around 60,000 women, she said, were pregnant and were due to give birth in the next few months. However, they were not getting any sort of medical care that their situation required, she added.

MNA Farukh Khan said that islam gave woman significant rights. She said that showing restraint and patience was a key part of democracy and they should not stray away from this.

Dr Shahida Rehmani thanked all the participants and said that there was a need to work with a new aim to make democracy strong in the country and to realize the power of vote.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Senate Balochistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Minority Parliament Democracy Vote Civil Society Young Women Media Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

6 minutes ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

6 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

19 minutes ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

16 minutes ago
 Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured vil ..

Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured village: Kyiv

16 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Chennai results

Tennis: WTA Chennai results

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.