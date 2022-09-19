UrduPoint.com

Democratic Stability Vital To Improve Country's Economy: Gilani

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Democratic stability vital to improve country's economy: Gilani

Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday said that democratic stability was vital to stabilize the country's economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday said that democratic stability was vital to stabilize the country's economy.

He expressed these views at the residence of Malik Zafar Wahga at Basti Malook.

Gilani stated that the country was in dire need of economic stability.

He observed that PTI chairman Imran Khan was weakening democratic institutions through his fake narrative.

He however added that Imran Khan's politics of so-called narrative had been exposed.

Gilani claimed that Syed Ali Musa Gilani would win bye polls in NA 157.

He said that the incumbent government would complete its constitutional term.

On this occasion, PPP local leaders Mian Kamran Abdullah, Rao Abdul Qayyum and some others were also present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-157

Recent Stories

Almost 70% of Russians Believe Recent Regional Ele ..

Almost 70% of Russians Believe Recent Regional Elections Were Conducted Fairly - ..

43 seconds ago
 'Fab four': still estranged but side by side for t ..

'Fab four': still estranged but side by side for the queen

45 seconds ago
 APCA sends letter to CM for upgrading post of sten ..

APCA sends letter to CM for upgrading post of stenographer

46 seconds ago
 WCLA completes 70pc conservation work of Barkat Al ..

WCLA completes 70pc conservation work of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall: DG Kamran Lash ..

49 seconds ago
 Land revenue records to be computerized in four di ..

Land revenue records to be computerized in four district of Balochistan: Rubaba ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in ..

Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in Relations - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.