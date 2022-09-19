Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday said that democratic stability was vital to stabilize the country's economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday said that democratic stability was vital to stabilize the country's economy.

He expressed these views at the residence of Malik Zafar Wahga at Basti Malook.

Gilani stated that the country was in dire need of economic stability.

He observed that PTI chairman Imran Khan was weakening democratic institutions through his fake narrative.

He however added that Imran Khan's politics of so-called narrative had been exposed.

Gilani claimed that Syed Ali Musa Gilani would win bye polls in NA 157.

He said that the incumbent government would complete its constitutional term.

On this occasion, PPP local leaders Mian Kamran Abdullah, Rao Abdul Qayyum and some others were also present.