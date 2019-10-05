Dengue: Emergency declared in Rawalpindi hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said emergency had been declared in Rawalpindi hospitals to deal with dengue cases in the Potohar Region.

Talking to a private news channel, she said all required facilities had been provided in the hospitals to treat dengue patients properly.

She said a number of cases were reported only in the Potohar region, which she added measures had been taken to overcome the situation by quarter concerned on a war footing.

To a question, she said some 600 cases had been reported in three hospitals of the Rawalpindi district and they were getting best treatment there.