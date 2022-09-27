UrduPoint.com

Dengue Infects 72 More In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Dengue infects 72 more in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Around 72 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,964.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Tuesday said that among the new patients, 32 had come from Potohar town urban area, 11 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, nine from Rawalpindi Cantonment, seven from Potohar rural, six from Chaklala Cantonment, four from Taxila Cantonment and one each from Gujjar Khan, Taxila and Kahutta.

He informed that 238 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 105 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 70 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 63 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He added that out of the total admitted patients, 184 tested positive, with 125 belonging to Rawalpindi. The health officer informed that one patient was in a critical position at BBH.

He informed that the district administration had registered 37 FIRs, issued 16 challans, 96 notices and imposed a fine of Rs 128,000 during the last 24 hours on violations of anti-dengue SOPs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Taxila, to check the facilities provided to the patients in the dengue ward.

He inquired about the health of the patients and directed the hospital's administration to provide better healthcare to them.

Tahir also directed the hospital's administration to ensure the availability of the required medicines and to keep all the necessary machinery functional in the hospital.

In addition, the DC said that dengue was an infectious disease transmitted by mosquitoes and advised the residents to wear socks and full sleeves, especially in the wee hours and in the evening, to save themselves from mosquito bites.

