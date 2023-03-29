Dengue larvae found in park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The health department team during the ongoing inspection of various city areas, found dengue larvae in Company bagh park here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, on the direction of CEO health Dr Mushtaq Bashir, dengue surveillance team headed by DDHO Dr Irfan conducting inspections at various areas and found larvae in the park.

Larvicidal activity was done on the spot.To which, the team displayed a red notice at the park.