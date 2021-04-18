UrduPoint.com
DEO Male Battagram Notifies Schedule For CT Posts Interview

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

DEO Male Battagram notifies schedule for CT posts interview

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :District education Officer (DEO) Battagram male Omer Zamana Tanooli Sunday formed an interview committee for CT posts and notified the schedule.

According to the DEO sources, a three members committee headed by principal Fida Muhammad Khan would scrutinize the documents of the successful candidates.

The candidates would appear before the committee with their original degrees on April 21, at GCMHS Battagram.

Fida Muhammad Khan directed the candidates to appear before the committee at Government Centennial Model High school (GCMHS) at 10 am with original degrees and certificates.

He further said that we would analyze the documents according to the government policy and would complete the hiring process under a transparent system to bring deserving candidates into the service.

More Stories From Pakistan

