Depts Must Act Urgently To Prevent Dengue Outbreak: ADCG

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Fazal Abbas has directed the all departments to adopt a coordinated strategy and work more effectively to prevent the spread of dengue after recent spell of heavy rains.

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee on Dengue, he reviewed the arrangements in details for dengue prevention after monsoon rains. He said that stagnant water should not be allowed to accumulate anywhere and drainage operations should be carried out on an emergency basis to eliminate potential breeding sites for dengue larvae.

He said that risk of dengue breeding increases significantly during the rainy season and only a proactive approach could avert an outbreak.

He instructed the departments concerned to ensure repeated dengue surveillance and pay special attention to identified hotspots in addition to intensify public awareness campaigns so that the citizens could adopt preventive measures to protect their own health.

He said that departmental presence in the field would be ensured fully and no negligence or laxity in anti-dengue measures would be tolerated at any level.

