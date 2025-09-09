Dengue Prevention, 13 High-risk Union Councils Focused
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, has directed to maintain continuous sweeping operations in 13 high-risk union councils. Considering the recent rainfall and temperatures to be highly conducive to dengue larva breeding, all govt departments have been assigned to strictly implement the prescribed SOPs and play an active role in anti-dengue efforts.
The commissioner, while chairing a meeting regarding dengue preventive activities, further instructed that timely arrangements be made for the drainage of rainwater to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water, which can lead to dengue breeding.
Additionally, teams from Rawalpindi and Islamabad should work jointly to ensure solid waste management in the border areas along IJP Road and the Express Highway. Giving top priority to environmental cleanliness, he said that not only the concerned government departments but also the general public should be actively involved in order to minimize the risk of dengue breeding.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Attock Atif, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr.
Ehsan Ghani, Director Health Authority Dr. ijaz and other concerned officials.
During the meeting, the CEO Health briefed that currently, there are 42 confirmed dengue cases in Rawalpindi Division, and the patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals. Special monitoring of dengue surveillance teams is underway to enhance the effectiveness of field activities. Full coverage of all dengue hotspots in Rawalpindi is also being ensured.
The meeting was informed that, from January 1, 2025, to date, a total of 6,475,281 homes have been checked for indoor larva detection, out of which 110,231 were found positive. Similarly, during outdoor checking, 17,55,128 spots were inspected, of which 15,778 tested positive, and appropriate actions were taken at those locations.
So far, for violations of dengue SOPs, 3,566 FIRs have been registered, 1,824 buildings have been sealed, 4,247 challans issued, and fines totaling PKR 10,272,007 have been imposed.
