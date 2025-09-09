Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Condemns Israeli Bombing In Doha, Assures Full Support To Qatar

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during which he strongly condemned the Israeli bombing in Doha that claimed innocent lives and caused damage to civilian property.

Expressing his deepest sympathies, the prime minister conveyed solidarity with the Amir, the Qatari Royal Family, and the people of Qatar, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

He termed Israel’s attack “a dastardly act” that reflected the mindset of its leadership, willing to go to any length in pursuit of their nefarious goals.

PM Shehbaz Sharif described the aggression as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that such provocations threatened regional peace and stability.

He assured the Amir that “Pakistan stood like a rock with the State of Qatar” against Israeli hostilities and emphasized the urgent need for unity within the Muslim Ummah at this critical time.

Sheikh Tamim expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s call and Pakistan’s heartfelt solidarity, noting that the gesture reflected the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two nations. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the interest of regional peace and security.

