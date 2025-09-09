Food, clean water, medical relief being ensured for flood victims: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that food, ration, milk and clean drinking water are being provided to flood affected families in relief camps and low-lying riverine areas.

He expressed these views during his visit to flood relief camps at Khannuana and Shah Jewna Jhang where he reviewed the arrangements and interacted with the flood victims.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder, District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kayani and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amir also accompanied him during this visit.

The Commissioner also visited Massan, a low-lying river area, and personally inquired from the residents about the availability of food and other essential facilities. He said that the government on special directions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz is ensuring food, clean water and medical relief for flood victims.

In this connection, the administration has set its priority to ensure that no affected family is left unattended in this humanitarian operation, he added.

He said that district administration teams are using boats to deliver ration and cooked food to the people living in inundated riverine settlements. The rescue teams are also stationed in these areas to respond to any emergency, he added.

He further said that medical relief is being extended through “Clinic on Boat” service and at flood relief camps for ensuring timely healthcare for those affected by the calamity.

The flood-affected families also expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided at the camps including food supplies and shelter arrangements.