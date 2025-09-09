Open Menu

Line Staff IESCO’s Valuable Assets, Safety Top Priority: CEO Engr. Khalid

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Line staff IESCO’s valuable assets, safety top priority: CEO Engr. Khalid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engr. Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, on Tuesday said that line staff are the company’s most valuable assets and their safety during work is the foremost priority of the management.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the CEO emphasized that line staff have been provided with safety and security equipment, including rubber gloves, boots, helmets, belts and other protective gear, to ensure safe working conditions.

He told the line staff that the happiness of their family is linked to them, so they should ensure the safety of themselves and others while working on power lines and ensure the use of safety equipment such as rubber gloves, boots, helmet belts and other safety equipment.

The CEO urged workers to strictly follow safety protocols and begin work only after obtaining a Permit to Work (PTW) and ensuring the line is earthed from both sides.

He further stated that if conditions are unsafe or safety equipment is not available, staff must refuse to work, as human life is a sacred gift from Allah Almighty and its protection is everyone’s responsibility.

Engr. Ch Khalid told the field officers to promote safety culture in the IESCO region and to achieve this goal, organize safety lectures and seminars and more line staff must be checked during work and strict departmental action should be taken against line staff who do not follow safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) because we have to protect human life at all costs.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

3 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

2 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

2 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

2 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

6 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

2 hours ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

2 hours ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan