Two drug suppliers sentenced to imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Local courts have sentenced two drug suppliers to a total of 19 years in prison and imposed fines of Rs.350,000.

According to the details, accused Humayun was sentenced to 9 years in prison and fined Rs. 200,000 after Waris Khan Police recovered 1.76 kg of hashish from him in July 2025.

Majid Khan received a 10-year sentence and a PKR 150,000 fine following the recovery of 1.6 kg of hashish by Pirwadhai Police in July 2024.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the SSP Investigation and the investigative and legal teams for their efforts. He emphasized that all necessary measures were being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs.