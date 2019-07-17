Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad announces video making competition on hazards of plastic shopping bags

(@FahadShabbir)

District Administration Abbottabad Wednesday announced video making competition on the hazards of plastic shopping bags and their impact on the environment wherein best video maker would be awarded Rs25000 cash prize

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Wednesday announced video making competition on the hazards of plastic shopping bags and their impact on the environment wherein best video maker would be awarded Rs25000 cash prize.

Under Clean and Green Pakistan drive which was started on the directives of the chief minister KPK a massive campaign has been started in Abbottabad to clean the cities of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq has announced a video competition regarding the hazards of plastic shopping bags and their impact on the environment in order to aware and educate the people and stop the usage of the plastic shopping bags.

In the video making competition people of 18 to 50 years age group can participate and will have to submit their short films on the subject by 31st July. Rs25000 cash prize and a certificate to the best video would be awarded by the DC.