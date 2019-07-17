UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Announces Video Making Competition On Hazards Of Plastic Shopping Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad announces video making competition on hazards of plastic shopping bags

District Administration Abbottabad Wednesday announced video making competition on the hazards of plastic shopping bags and their impact on the environment wherein best video maker would be awarded Rs25000 cash prize

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Wednesday announced video making competition on the hazards of plastic shopping bags and their impact on the environment wherein best video maker would be awarded Rs25000 cash prize.

Under Clean and Green Pakistan drive which was started on the directives of the chief minister KPK a massive campaign has been started in Abbottabad to clean the cities of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq has announced a video competition regarding the hazards of plastic shopping bags and their impact on the environment in order to aware and educate the people and stop the usage of the plastic shopping bags.

In the video making competition people of 18 to 50 years age group can participate and will have to submit their short films on the subject by 31st July. Rs25000 cash prize and a certificate to the best video would be awarded by the DC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Film And Movies Abbottabad July Best

Recent Stories

Regional Sports Gala of District Abbottabad conclu ..

1 minute ago

PMD warns moderate GLOF, flash flood in Chitral Va ..

1 minute ago

Dr Sheeren Mazari for permanent strategic dialogue ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister directs finalizing modalities for e ..

1 minute ago

KP Assembly proceeding on Thursday 2pm

24 minutes ago

DG Fisheries announces fishing close season

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.