Deputy Commissioner for stern action against traders involved in adulteration of food

(@imziishan)

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar in a statement said that on the directions of Federal and Provincial Governments, the district administration would initiate action against traders, merchants and shopkeepers found involved in adulteration of food, medicine and agricultural commodities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar in a statement said that on the directions of Federal and Provincial Governments, the district administration would initiate action against traders, merchants and shopkeepers found involved in adulteration of food , medicine and agricultural commodities.

He said that sub standard commodities are posing adverse effects on the health of general public.

He said that for that reason acting on the directives of government, Additional Director Agriculture Extension, District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, District Food Controller and all Assistant Commissioners of the district are Instructed to initiate action against those involved in adulteration on daily basis and send a weekly report to the office Deputy commissioner in this regard.