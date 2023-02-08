UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal Larkana Inaugurates Book Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 09:45 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal inaugurated a five-day book fair here at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library on Wednesday.

The fair was organized by the Sindh Culture Department in which a large number of people including girls and boys participated and took keen interest in books.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Larkana said that this is a healthy motivation for providing books of different subjects to the students on concessional rates.

She said that the present government was giving priority to provide education facilities to the people.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Culture Department Larkana Shamsuddin Kalhoro, informed the guests that Sindhi Adabi board, Sindhika academy, National Book Foundation and other famous publishers were providing books in the book fair on concessional rates.

